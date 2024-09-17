Congress Chief Urges PM Modi to Curb Violent Statements Against Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over violent and objectionable statements made by members of the ruling alliance against Rahul Gandhi. Kharge urged Modi to discipline these leaders and emphasized the need for legal action to maintain political decorum and democracy in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of violent and objectionable statements made by ruling alliance members against Rahul Gandhi.
In a letter, Kharge stressed the necessity for strict legal action against those making such remarks, arguing that this would prevent the degradation of Indian politics.
The Congress chief highlighted that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have used harmful language, and he urged Modi to rein in his leaders and uphold the standards of Indian democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
