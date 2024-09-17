Left Menu

Congress Chief Urges PM Modi to Curb Violent Statements Against Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over violent and objectionable statements made by members of the ruling alliance against Rahul Gandhi. Kharge urged Modi to discipline these leaders and emphasized the need for legal action to maintain political decorum and democracy in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:47 IST
Congress Chief Urges PM Modi to Curb Violent Statements Against Rahul Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of violent and objectionable statements made by ruling alliance members against Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter, Kharge stressed the necessity for strict legal action against those making such remarks, arguing that this would prevent the degradation of Indian politics.

The Congress chief highlighted that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have used harmful language, and he urged Modi to rein in his leaders and uphold the standards of Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024