Congress Chief Urges PM Modi to Curb Violent Statements Against Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of violent and objectionable statements made by ruling alliance members against Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter, Kharge stressed the necessity for strict legal action against those making such remarks, arguing that this would prevent the degradation of Indian politics.

The Congress chief highlighted that members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have used harmful language, and he urged Modi to rein in his leaders and uphold the standards of Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)