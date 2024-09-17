Left Menu

Georgian Parliament Approves Controversial Law Restricting LGBT Rights

The Georgian Parliament has approved a law on family values and the protection of minors, severely curtailing LGBT rights. The law includes bans on Pride events, public displays of the LGBT rainbow flag, and introduces censorship measures. Critics argue it is aimed at boosting conservative support ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:45 IST
Georgian Parliament Approves Controversial Law Restricting LGBT Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgian lawmakers approved a controversial law on family values on Tuesday, aiming to impose wide-ranging restrictions on LGBT rights.

The newly passed legislation outlaws Pride events, public displays of the LGBT rainbow flag, and introduces censorship for films and books. Proponents from the governing Georgian Dream party argue it protects traditional values in a society where the Orthodox Church holds significant sway.

Critics, however, claim the measure is politically motivated ahead of the October 26 parliamentary elections, intended to garner conservative votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024