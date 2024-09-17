Georgian Parliament Approves Controversial Law Restricting LGBT Rights
The Georgian Parliament has approved a law on family values and the protection of minors, severely curtailing LGBT rights. The law includes bans on Pride events, public displays of the LGBT rainbow flag, and introduces censorship measures. Critics argue it is aimed at boosting conservative support ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:45 IST
Georgian lawmakers approved a controversial law on family values on Tuesday, aiming to impose wide-ranging restrictions on LGBT rights.
The newly passed legislation outlaws Pride events, public displays of the LGBT rainbow flag, and introduces censorship for films and books. Proponents from the governing Georgian Dream party argue it protects traditional values in a society where the Orthodox Church holds significant sway.
Critics, however, claim the measure is politically motivated ahead of the October 26 parliamentary elections, intended to garner conservative votes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Release of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ Delayed Amid Censorship Controversy
White House Urges Tech Giants to Boost Support for Anti-Censorship Tools
Battle Over Censorship: Brazil's Conservative Party Challenges Ban on Musk's X
White House Rallies Tech Giants for Censorship Evasion Support
Malaysia's Controversial DNS Redirection Plan Sparks Censorship Concerns