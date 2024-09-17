Georgian Parliament Approves Controversial Law Restricting LGBT Rights

Georgian lawmakers approved a controversial law on family values on Tuesday, aiming to impose wide-ranging restrictions on LGBT rights.

The newly passed legislation outlaws Pride events, public displays of the LGBT rainbow flag, and introduces censorship for films and books. Proponents from the governing Georgian Dream party argue it protects traditional values in a society where the Orthodox Church holds significant sway.

Critics, however, claim the measure is politically motivated ahead of the October 26 parliamentary elections, intended to garner conservative votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)