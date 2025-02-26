U.S. Court Sides with Trump Media in Censorship Battle

A federal judge in the United States has ruled in favor of Trump Media & Technology Group and the video platform Rumble, challenging a decision by a Brazilian judge to censor right-wing voices on American social media. The case involved efforts to protect accounts linked to supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven stated that Rumble is not required to comply with the Brazilian judge's order, as it does not align with U.S. legal standards. The decision is seen as a significant win for free speech, emphasizing that foreign governments cannot impose censorship on American platforms without adhering to international protocols.

Rumble hailed the judgment as a victory for free speech. The ruling comes amidst broader tensions concerning digital censorship, with Brazil's Supreme Court previously suspending Rumble for not adhering to court orders. The controversy extends to potential legal actions against Bolsonaro and his alleged role in undermining democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)