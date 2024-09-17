Left Menu

Delhi CM Resignation: Kejriwal Steps Down

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal resigned, submitting his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. AAP leader Atishi, designated as his successor, accompanied him. Kejriwal announced his intention to resign on Sunday, emphasizing his demand for a 'certificate of honesty' from the people before resuming office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday.

The AAP national convenor reached the LG Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon along with his Cabinet colleagues.

AAP leader Atishi, who was earlier in the day chosen as Kejriwal's successor at a legislature party meeting, was also accompanying him.

Kejriwal announced on Sunday his decision to resign from the post of chief minister of Delhi.

He said then that he would only sit on the CM's chair when the people give him a ''certificate of honesty''.

(With inputs from agencies.)

