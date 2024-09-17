"Needs treatment...": Congress attacks Ravneet Bittu over his remarks on LoP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday attacked BJP leader Ravneet Bittu's statement on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and claimed that Rahul Gandhi was the one who told Ravneet Bittu to wear the turban as he never used to wear a turban, adding that the BJP leader "needs treatment." This comes after Bittu said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian and if there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist, it should be on Rahul Gandhi.

"He needs treatment. Rahul Gandhi was the one who told Ravneet Bittu to wear the turban as he never used to wear a turban...He stained his grandfather's (Beant Singh) turban by saying that Congress promoted terrorism in Punjab," Randhawa said. When asked about assembly by-elections in Rajasthan, the Congress MP said that the discussion would be held on Wednesday on all seven seats.

"Tomorrow a meeting has been convened to hold discussion on all seven seats and we will announce good candidates and win the elections," he added. The BJP leader attacked for his remarks on Sikhs during his US visit and said that the Leader of Opposition does not love his country.

"Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian, he has spent most of his time outside. He does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in the wrong way. The people who are most wanted, separatists, and experts in making bombs, guns, and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads, are in support of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the country's number 1 terrorist. The biggest enemy of the country whom the agencies should catch is Rahul Gandhi today," he said. "Rahul Gandhi will not become a terrorist because of your statement. The people of the country know about your mentality, your intelligence, your knowledge, and how ungrateful a man is," he added.

Earlier in Virginia, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said that fight is about whether a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara. "First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. Fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether...he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions," he said. (ANI)

