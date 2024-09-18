Left Menu

Modi to Meet Trump in US During Three-Day Visit

Former President Donald Trump has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him during Modi's upcoming three-day visit to the US. Modi's itinerary includes attending the Quad Leaders' Summit, addressing a community event in New York, and speaking at the UN's Summit of the Future.


Former President Donald Trump has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet him next week during Modi's upcoming three-day visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit the US from September 21 to 23, starting his trip with the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. The summit will also see participation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Following the summit, Modi will travel to New York where he is scheduled to address a large community event in Long Island on September 22. The next day, he will deliver a speech at the Summit of the Future event at the United Nations Headquarters. Trump, at a town hall meeting in Flint, Michigan, disclosed that Modi is set to meet him, praising the Indian leader while discussing trade and tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

