Houthi Rebels Down Two American Drones in Yemen Amid Regional Escalation
Yemen's Houthi rebels shot down two American MQ-9 Reaper drones within a week, underscoring the regional impact of the Israel-Hamas war. Since the war began, Houthis have targeted over 80 ships in the Red Sea, threatening vital trade routes and aid shipments. The US military continues to investigate these incidents.
Yemen's Houthi rebels shot down two American MQ-9 Reaper drones in under a week, the United States military acknowledged Wednesday, further highlighting the regional spread of the Israel-Hamas war.
As the one-year anniversary of the war approaches, Houthis continue a campaign to target ships travelling through the Red Sea as US-led airstrikes pound their positions in Yemen. That's imperiled a waterway that typically sees USD 1 trillion of trade pass through it, as well as crucial shipments of aid to war-torn Sudan and Yemen.
US Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon's press secretary, said authorities continue to investigate Monday's downing, but declined to elaborate. He added that a claim by the Houthis that they shot down 10 Reapers since the start of their campaign in November over the Israel-Hamas war was "not accurate." "For operation security reasons, I'm not going to be able to provide a specific number," Ryder said Tuesday.
