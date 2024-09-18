Left Menu

Decision on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Deputy CM Role Awaits Chief Minister's Nod

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will make the final decision on elevating Udhayanidhi Stalin to Deputy CM, according to Udhayanidhi himself. Rumors have stirred party cadres, but the CM's approval is awaited. Udhayanidhi emphasized that such decisions are at the sole discretion of the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:05 IST
Decision on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Deputy CM Role Awaits Chief Minister's Nod
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will have the final say on whether Udhayanidhi Stalin will be elevated to the position of Deputy CM, stated the Sports Minister and DMK's youth wing secretary on Wednesday.

When queried by reporters about the party cadres' excitement over the potential elevation, he remarked, 'The chief minister will take a decision.' He mentioned that despite the celebrations at the party's headquarters, he could not be present as he was attending an event at the Anna Centenary Library.

Udhayanidhi highlighted that party leaders, including S S Palanimanickam, expressed their desire for his elevation at the party's 75th founding anniversary. However, he reiterated that any such decision rests exclusively with the Chief Minister. Recent hints from CM Stalin about a cabinet reshuffle have fueled speculation. Udhayanidhi also commented on actor Vijay's recent political activities, emphasizing the importance of Periyar EV Ramasamy's principles in Tamil Nadu politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024