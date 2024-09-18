Decision on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Deputy CM Role Awaits Chief Minister's Nod

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will have the final say on whether Udhayanidhi Stalin will be elevated to the position of Deputy CM, stated the Sports Minister and DMK's youth wing secretary on Wednesday.

When queried by reporters about the party cadres' excitement over the potential elevation, he remarked, 'The chief minister will take a decision.' He mentioned that despite the celebrations at the party's headquarters, he could not be present as he was attending an event at the Anna Centenary Library.

Udhayanidhi highlighted that party leaders, including S S Palanimanickam, expressed their desire for his elevation at the party's 75th founding anniversary. However, he reiterated that any such decision rests exclusively with the Chief Minister. Recent hints from CM Stalin about a cabinet reshuffle have fueled speculation. Udhayanidhi also commented on actor Vijay's recent political activities, emphasizing the importance of Periyar EV Ramasamy's principles in Tamil Nadu politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)