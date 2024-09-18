India Moves Toward Simultaneous Elections for Better Governance

India's cabinet has taken a significant step towards holding simultaneous elections for state assemblies and the national parliament. The decision, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to enhance governance across the country.

This proposal follows a recommendation from a government-appointed panel in March, which suggested that simultaneous elections in India could lead to greater transparency and efficiency.

Despite the potential benefits, the move is highly contentious and would need to secure approval from parliament, highlighting the complexities of implementing such sweeping electoral changes in the world's most populous democracy.

