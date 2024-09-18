JD(U) Welcomes Union Cabinet's Move on Simultaneous Elections

JD(U) hailed the Union Cabinet's recent decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, potential significant impact on India's political landscape.

JD(U)'s national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad noted that 'one nation, one election,' proposed by former president Ram Nath Kovind's committee, promises long-term benefits and policy stability.

He also emphasized the potential for increased voter turnout.

Support from major BJP allies like Telugu Desam Party and Lok Janshakti Party underscores the initiative's momentum, despite facing resistance from opposition parties.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called for comprehensive discussions to build consensus on this pivotal issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)