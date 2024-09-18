JD(U) Welcomes Union Cabinet's Move on Simultaneous Elections
The JD(U) praised the Union Cabinet's decision to accept recommendations for simultaneous elections, saying it will reduce frequent polls and public expenditure. Rajeev Ranjan Prasad highlighted long-term advantages including policy continuity and increased voter turnout. Despite opposition, BJP allies have shown support for this initiative.
- Country:
- India
JD(U) hailed the Union Cabinet's recent decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, potential significant impact on India's political landscape.
JD(U)'s national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad noted that 'one nation, one election,' proposed by former president Ram Nath Kovind's committee, promises long-term benefits and policy stability.
He also emphasized the potential for increased voter turnout.
Support from major BJP allies like Telugu Desam Party and Lok Janshakti Party underscores the initiative's momentum, despite facing resistance from opposition parties.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called for comprehensive discussions to build consensus on this pivotal issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Algeria Sees Increased Voter Turnout in Presidential Election
Low Voter Turnout Marks Algeria's Presidential Election
Early Voter Turnout Hits 11.11% in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls
Kishtwar Records Highest Voter Turnout at 70.03% in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls
PDP's Mufti Calls for Fair Elections Amid Robust Voter Turnout in J&K