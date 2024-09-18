Dutch Government Seeks EU Migration Opt-Out Amidst Internal Conflict

The new Dutch government, led by Geert Wilders' far-right party, has officially requested an exemption from the European Union's migration obligations, fulfilling a campaign promise to significantly reduce the number of immigrants in the country.

Marjolein Faber, Dutch Migration Minister from Wilders' party, informed the European Commission of the Netherlands' desire to exit regulations for accepting refugees. In a letter to European Commissioner Ylva Johansson, posted on social media, Faber stated, "I have just informed the EU Commission that I want a migration opt-out within Europe for the Netherlands. We need to be in charge of our own asylum policy again!"

On Tuesday, the government, which assumed power in July, unveiled a policy blueprint featuring stricter measures to reject or expel migrants who don't qualify for asylum. This announcement followed public disagreements among party leaders, highlighting divisions within the four-party coalition. Despite plans to declare an "asylum crisis" to implement tougher measures, the European Commission and internal political advisory panels have expressed skepticism and resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)