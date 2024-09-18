PDP Candidate Alleges Police Misconduct at J&K Polling Station

Firdous Ahmad Tak, a PDP candidate in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, accused police of assaulting him after he objected to BJP candidate Shagun Parihar's attempt to check women's identity cards at a polling station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pawan Kotwal assured that voting remained unaffected and initiated an inquiry into the incident at the communally sensitive Bagwan polling station.

The accused BJP candidate denied the allegations, calling the situation a provocation by PDP workers, while police involvement is under investigation.

