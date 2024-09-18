Left Menu

PDP Candidate Alleges Police Misconduct at J&K Polling Station

Firdous Ahmad Tak, the PDP candidate in Kishtwar, J&K, accused police of assaulting him after objecting to BJP candidate Shagun Parihar's alleged attempt to check women voters' identity cards. The incident occurred at the Bagwan polling station, sparking an inquiry by Additional Deputy Commissioner Pawan Kotwal to understand the facts and take appropriate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Firdous Ahmad Tak, a PDP candidate in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, accused police of assaulting him after he objected to BJP candidate Shagun Parihar's attempt to check women's identity cards at a polling station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pawan Kotwal assured that voting remained unaffected and initiated an inquiry into the incident at the communally sensitive Bagwan polling station.

The accused BJP candidate denied the allegations, calling the situation a provocation by PDP workers, while police involvement is under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

