Opposition Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Unrealistic

The opposition parties have launched a fierce critique against the government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, denouncing it as impractical and unrealistic. They argue that it is not in the best interest of the country.

CPI leader D Raja highlighted that many experts believe the proposal cannot move forward under the current Constitution. He called for a detailed examination of its consequences in Parliament if it is pursued.

Congress leaders, including Jitu Patwari and Harish Rawat, echoed these concerns. Patwari noted the BJP's aversion to true democratic values, while Rawat termed the proposal a 'gimmick,' predicting electoral defeats for the BJP and underscoring the need for multiple constitutional amendments.

TS Singh Deo and Sandeep Pathak raised further practical challenges. Deo questioned the feasibility of synchronized elections within constitutional limits, whereas Pathak speculated about potential destabilization of states.

Other political figures, such as BRS leader KT Rama Rao and Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Malhotra, emphasized the need for comprehensive discussions, including an all-party meeting to address the proposal's impact on federalism.

The Cabinet-approved proposal, recommended by a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims for simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections within 100 days. It now awaits parliamentary clearance for it to become law.

