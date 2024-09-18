Left Menu

High Voter Turnout Marks First Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls witnessed a voter turnout of over 58 per cent by 5 pm, according to the Election Commission. Notably, Inderwal recorded the highest turnout at 80.06 per cent. This is the first election since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:16 IST
Over 58 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

Voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

According to officials, the overall voter turnout was 58.19 per cent at 5 pm.

The highest voting percentage among the 24 assembly segments of the Union territory was noted in Inderwal with 80.06 per cent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 76.80 per cent and Kishtwar at 75.04 per cent.

Doda West also showed a high turnout of 74.14 per cent.

In the Kashmir valley, Pahalgam recorded the highest turnout of 67.86 per cent, followed by D H Pora at 65.21 per cent, Kulgam at 59.58 per cent, Kokernag at 58 per cent, and Dooru at 57.90 per cent.

The lowest turnout, at 40.58 per cent, was recorded in the Tral segment. Four constituencies in Pulwama district have yet to cross the 50 per cent mark.

This election marks the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

