Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Election Interference and Vows for Change in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of misusing power to secure victory in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, describing the act as 'killing democracy.' Addressing party workers, Yadav asserted that the people had resolved to form an SP government, but the BJP's misuse of power thwarted their aspirations.

Yadav declared that the SP is prepared to deal with any 'conspiracy' by the BJP and expressed confidence in winning the 2027 elections. He highlighted the importance of conducting a caste census to ensure fair representation and underlined that the SP stands for the rights and respect of all societal sections.

The SP chief also raised concerns about the increasing incidents of rapes and the collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the BJP of deliberately targeting PDA communities. Yadav reiterated the need for an unwavering fight to save the Constitution and uphold justice.

