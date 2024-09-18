Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Election Interference and Vows for Change in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for allegedly misusing power to form the government in Uttar Pradesh during the 2022 assembly elections. He affirmed that the Samajwadi Party would win in 2027. Yadav emphasized the need for caste census, better law and order, and highlighted grievances of PDA communities.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of misusing power to secure victory in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, describing the act as 'killing democracy.' Addressing party workers, Yadav asserted that the people had resolved to form an SP government, but the BJP's misuse of power thwarted their aspirations.
Yadav declared that the SP is prepared to deal with any 'conspiracy' by the BJP and expressed confidence in winning the 2027 elections. He highlighted the importance of conducting a caste census to ensure fair representation and underlined that the SP stands for the rights and respect of all societal sections.
The SP chief also raised concerns about the increasing incidents of rapes and the collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, accusing the BJP of deliberately targeting PDA communities. Yadav reiterated the need for an unwavering fight to save the Constitution and uphold justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Questions RSS's Stance on Caste Census
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Pressures NDA for Caste Census
Swiss Democracy in Question: Electoral Fraud Investigation Unfolds
Lalu Prasad's Fiery Call for Caste Census Ignites Political War
Swiss Direct Democracy in Crisis: Fraudulent Signatures Spark Nationwide Investigation