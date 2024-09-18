India Moves Towards Simultaneous Elections: A Historic Decision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Union Cabinet has approved the recommendation to hold national and state elections simultaneously. This move, backed by a high-level panel and former President Ram Nath Kovind, aims to make India's democracy more vibrant and participative, by reducing developmental obstruction and unnecessary expenditure caused by continuous election cycles.
The cabinet's decision follows the acceptance of a high-level panel's recommendations, which were made after a comprehensive consensus-building exercise across the country. The proposal includes simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies, to be conducted in a phased manner.
In a social media post, PM Modi congratulated former President Ram Nath Kovind for leading the effort and consulting a diverse range of stakeholders. PM Modi has consistently advocated for simultaneous elections, arguing that the current continuous election cycle hampers development and results in avoidable expenditures.
