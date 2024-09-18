India Moves Towards Simultaneous Elections: A Historic Decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that the Union Cabinet has approved a recommendation to hold national and state elections simultaneously. This significant decision is expected to enhance India's democratic vibrancy and participation.

The cabinet's decision follows the acceptance of a high-level panel's recommendations, which were made after a comprehensive consensus-building exercise across the country. The proposal includes simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies, to be conducted in a phased manner.

In a social media post, PM Modi congratulated former President Ram Nath Kovind for leading the effort and consulting a diverse range of stakeholders. PM Modi has consistently advocated for simultaneous elections, arguing that the current continuous election cycle hampers development and results in avoidable expenditures.

(With inputs from agencies.)