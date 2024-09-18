Left Menu

Antony Blinken Warns of Escalation in Middle East Amid Hezbollah Blasts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of heightened tensions in the Middle East following multiple explosions attributed to Hezbollah. The blasts disrupted Blinken's diplomacy efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and improving U.S.-Egypt relations. During his trip, Blinken emphasized the importance of avoiding actions that could exacerbate the conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cautioned against escalating tensions in the Middle East after a series of explosions, allegedly initiated by Hezbollah, threatened to disrupt his diplomatic efforts in the region.

The news came as Blinken visited Cairo to engage with top Egyptian officials on securing a ceasefire in Gaza and strengthening ties with Egypt. Hezbollah has vowed retaliation against Israel, accusing it of causing the blasts that killed 12 people and injured nearly 3,000.

Israel has not commented on the incident. Blinken emphasized the need for restraint, stating, 'It's imperative that all parties refrain from any actions that could escalate the conflict.' He focused on finalizing a ceasefire, highlighting that most of the agreement has been accepted by all parties, despite potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

