Historic Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir's First Phase Assembly Polls
Union Minister Jitendra Singh lauded the large voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly poll phase, crediting PM Modi for mainstreaming democracy in the region. The total turnout reached 50.65%, with Kishtwar district recording the highest at 70.03%. Voting continued under high security in Jammu's ITI College Campus.
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh announced on Wednesday that the first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a significant voter turnout, which he attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in mainstreaming democracy in the region.
'People have voted in large numbers and excitement among them is palpable... This is a festival of democracy in its true sense and the people of J-K can experience it for the first time,' said Singh. The Kishtwar district led with the highest voter turnout at 70.03% as of 3 pm, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Additional data from the ECI revealed Doda recorded a 61.90% turnout, Ramban 60.04%, Kulgam 50.57%, Shopian 46.84%, and Anantnag 46.67%. Pulwama had the lowest turnout at 36.90%. Voting started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, with Kashmiri migrant voters casting their ballots under high security at ITI College Campus in Jammu.
Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh praised the voters' enthusiasm. The first phase saw voting in 24 assembly constituencies, with 16 in the Kashmir region and 8 in the Jammu region. Subsequent phases will occur on September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.
