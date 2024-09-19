Left Menu

Biden Hosts UAE President for Historic Talks at White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to welcome UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the White House. This historic visit will cover a range of topics including the war in Gaza, Sudan, responsible AI development, climate, clean energy, and UAE's participation in the G7's infrastructure initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:08 IST
Biden Hosts UAE President for Historic Talks at White House
U.S. President Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will host United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House on Monday. The historic meeting will address key issues including the war in Gaza, Sudan, and the advancement of responsible artificial intelligence.

According to White House spokesperson John Kirby, this will be the first-ever visit by a Gulf Arab president to Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris will also have a separate meeting with the UAE leader.

Climate change, clean energy initiatives, and UAE's role in the Group of Seven's global infrastructure partnership will be additional focal points in the discussions, Kirby told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024