Biden Hosts UAE President for Historic Talks at White House
U.S. President Joe Biden is set to welcome UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the White House. This historic visit will cover a range of topics including the war in Gaza, Sudan, responsible AI development, climate, clean energy, and UAE's participation in the G7's infrastructure initiatives.
President Joe Biden will host United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House on Monday. The historic meeting will address key issues including the war in Gaza, Sudan, and the advancement of responsible artificial intelligence.
According to White House spokesperson John Kirby, this will be the first-ever visit by a Gulf Arab president to Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris will also have a separate meeting with the UAE leader.
Climate change, clean energy initiatives, and UAE's role in the Group of Seven's global infrastructure partnership will be additional focal points in the discussions, Kirby told reporters.
