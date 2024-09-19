Left Menu

Iranian Cyber Actors Target Biden's Campaign with Trump Material

Iranian cyber actors targeted individuals in President Joe Biden's re-election campaign with non-public material from Donald Trump's campaign, aiming to influence the Nov. 5 election. Since June, they have continued sending stolen Trump campaign material to U.S. media. Iran denies U.S. election interference claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 03:46 IST
Iranian cyber actors targeted individuals involved in President Joe Biden's re-election campaign over the summer, sending non-public material from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign in an effort to influence the Nov. 5 election, according to U.S. agencies.

The FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a joint statement that since June, these malicious actors have continued sending stolen, non-public Trump campaign material to U.S. media organizations. Iran has previously denied interfering in U.S. elections.

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. However, in August, the U.S. accused Iran of targeting both presidential campaigns and attempting to incite political discord through cyber operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

