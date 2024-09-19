Left Menu

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

The upcoming Quad summit in Delaware will underscore the strategic alignment and heightened relevance of the four-country group, comprising the US, Australia, India, and Japan. White House spokesperson John Kirby emphasized that this gathering marks significant diplomatic engagements by President Biden, reflecting his commitment to strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 05:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 05:51 IST
  Country:
  • United States

The upcoming Quad summit in Delaware aims to underscore the strategic alignment and heightened relevance of the four-country group, the White House emphasized on Wednesday.

'We believe that you'll see coming out of this summit that the Quad is more strategically aligned and more relevant than ever before,' stated John Kirby, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Director, during a news conference.

US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Australia, India, and Japan in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. This event marks the first time Biden has hosted foreign leaders in his hometown.

Kirby highlighted that this summit is a testament to Biden's belief that foreign policy, like politics, is personal. Biden will conduct individual meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, followed by a plenary session.

Over the past three years, Biden has prioritized rebuilding America's alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, signified by initiatives like AUKUS and various significant summits, Kirby added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

