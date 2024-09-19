Haiti Forms Provisional Electoral Council to Revive Democratic Process

Haiti took a landmark step on Wednesday by forming a provisional electoral council, marking the most concrete move toward reviving a long-stalled electoral process in the politically turbulent Caribbean nation. The elections, expected by 2026, come a decade after the last ones were held.

Ordinarily, Haiti would have elections every five years. However, political chaos and the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise created a leadership void. Since then, the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other regions have seen armed gangs controlling about 80% of the area.

The newly created council includes representatives for seven seats from religious groups, journalists, farmers, and unions. However, two seats—one for human rights organizations and another for women's rights groups—are still vacant. This council will outline the legal framework and plan the elections. The transitional presidential council, acting since April, established this electoral council, and its mandate expires in February 2026.

In 2021, Prime Minister Ariel Henry dissolved a previous electoral council but later faced setbacks, including being forced out after seeking international security support and failing to re-enter Haiti. Now, a new prime minister, Garry Conille, faces the task of stabilizing the country amidst ongoing security concerns. Kenya and Jamaica have deployed forces as part of a U.N.-backed anti-gang mission, which might be extended or transformed into a U.N. peacekeeping operation.

