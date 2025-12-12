Tragedy in Anjaw: Road Mishap Claims Lives of Assam Labourers
A tragic road accident in Arunachal Pradesh claimed the lives of 18 labourers from Assam's Tinsukia district, with three others missing. The Congress party expressed condolences and urged for compensation. The crash site, located in a remote area, posed challenges for rescue operations.
A devastating road accident in Arunachal Pradesh has sparked widespread condolences, as the Congress party mourns the loss of at least 18 labourers from Assam. The fatal mishap occurred on the Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road, where a truck carrying 22 workers plummeted into a gorge.
Among those reacting to the tragedy is Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who urged authorities to swiftly provide adequate compensation to the affected families. Meanwhile, former party president Rahul Gandhi expressed deep sorrow, calling for a speedy recovery for the injured and missing.
Efforts to recover the bodies are being hampered by difficult terrain and poor weather conditions. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is poised to commence operations pending suitability of the conditions, as the area remains largely inaccessible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
