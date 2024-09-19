Controversial Confession: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Claims Coercion
Former Venezuelan opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, alleges he was coerced into signing a letter recognizing President Nicolas Maduro's victory in the disputed July presidential election. Gonzalez claims Maduro's loyalists pressured him into exile in Spain. The crisis intensifies as conflicting statements emerge and global condemnation of the electoral process persists.
- Venezuela
Former Venezuelan opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, has accused Maduro's government of coercing him into signing a letter recognizing the controversial results of July's presidential election.
Gonzalez revealed he was forced to sign the document under duress to secure his departure from Venezuela, escalating the political turmoil engulfing the nation.
The letter, publicized by National Assembly head Jorge Rodriguez, has further deepened the crisis, with claims of electoral fraud and a lack of transparency continuing to spark worldwide condemnation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
