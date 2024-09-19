Controversial Confession: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Claims Coercion

Former Venezuelan opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, has accused Maduro's government of coercing him into signing a letter recognizing the controversial results of July's presidential election.

Gonzalez revealed he was forced to sign the document under duress to secure his departure from Venezuela, escalating the political turmoil engulfing the nation.

The letter, publicized by National Assembly head Jorge Rodriguez, has further deepened the crisis, with claims of electoral fraud and a lack of transparency continuing to spark worldwide condemnation.

