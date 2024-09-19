Left Menu

World Leaders Converge at U.N. Amid Global Crises and Rising Tensions

Next week, over 130 global leaders will gather at the United Nations in New York to address pressing issues such as wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan, as well as worsening climate and humanitarian crises. Despite the significance of these discussions, breakthroughs towards peace are not expected.

Updated: 19-09-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:32 IST
Next week, more than 130 world leaders will convene at the United Nations, amid escalating wars in the Middle East and Europe, mounting frustration over the slow progress toward ending these conflicts, and deteriorating climate and humanitarian situations.

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza and Russia's war in Ukraine dominate this year's high-level U.N. General Assembly discussions. Analysts, however, do not anticipate significant moves towards peace. Richard Gowan, U.N. Director at the International Crisis Group, commented, "The wars in Gaza, Ukraine, and Sudan are likely to be the main crises discussed at the General Assembly, but breakthroughs are unlikely."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced concerns about possible spillovers of the Gaza conflict into the broader Middle East, with tensions rising due to recent accusations by Hezbollah against Israel. Mediation efforts by several nations have yet to yield a ceasefire as the Gaza death toll rises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

