Maharashtra Minister Criticizes Congress for Opposing 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar criticized the Congress party for opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, accusing them of inconsistency and confusion. Kesarkar pointed out that Congress had initially proposed the GST but later opposed it, leading to their diminishing political relevance and eventual ousting from power. He argued that simultaneous elections would prevent the disruption of developmental projects caused by the Model Code of Conduct.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed robust support for the initiative, noting that frequent elections impede government operations and delay national development. Jaiswal commended the Prime Minister and the Cabinet for the proposal, emphasizing that it aims to consolidate all elections within a six-month period, thereby reducing continuous electoral disruptions.

The Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which envisions holding Lok Sabha, assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections simultaneously within a 100-day timeframe. The High-level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, presented its report to President Droupadi Murmu after extensive consultations spanning 191 days and producing an 18,626-page document.

