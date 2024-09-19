Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Criticizes Congress for Opposing 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar criticized Congress for opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, highlighting their inconsistent stance on policies like GST. In support, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal emphasized that multiple elections hamper national development. The Cabinet has approved simultaneous elections to streamline governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:48 IST
Maharashtra Minister Criticizes Congress for Opposing 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative
Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar criticized the Congress party for opposing the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, accusing them of inconsistency and confusion. Kesarkar pointed out that Congress had initially proposed the GST but later opposed it, leading to their diminishing political relevance and eventual ousting from power. He argued that simultaneous elections would prevent the disruption of developmental projects caused by the Model Code of Conduct.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressed robust support for the initiative, noting that frequent elections impede government operations and delay national development. Jaiswal commended the Prime Minister and the Cabinet for the proposal, emphasizing that it aims to consolidate all elections within a six-month period, thereby reducing continuous electoral disruptions.

The Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which envisions holding Lok Sabha, assembly, urban body, and panchayat elections simultaneously within a 100-day timeframe. The High-level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, presented its report to President Droupadi Murmu after extensive consultations spanning 191 days and producing an 18,626-page document.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024