Vietnamese Leader To Lam to Visit U.S. and Cuba for Diplomatic Engagements

Vietnam's president and Communist Party chief, To Lam, is set to visit the United States and Cuba. He will attend the 79th UN General Assembly in New York and meet with major U.S. corporations. The visit to Cuba highlights the enduring communist partnership between both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:23 IST
To Lam Image Credit: Wikipedia

Vietnam's president and ruling Communist Party chief, To Lam, is scheduled to visit the United States next week. He will participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the government announced on Thursday.

Following his U.S. visit, Lam will head to Cuba, Vietnam's longstanding communist ally, from September 21 to 27. The specific dates for Lam's visits to each country were not disclosed by the foreign ministry spokesperson.

During his U.S. trip, Lam will address the UN event and meet representatives from major U.S. corporations like Alphabet's Google and Facebook owner Meta, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday. It remains unclear if Lam will meet U.S. President Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

