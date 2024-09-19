Arvind Kejriwal Launches Roadshow in Haryana for Poll Campaign
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is set to spearhead the party's campaign in Haryana's Jagadhri constituency with a roadshow on September 20. His campaign will span 13 events in 11 districts. Recently resigning as Delhi's Chief Minister, Kejriwal aims to bring his governance model to Haryana.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is gearing up for an intensive campaign in Haryana. Kicking off with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, he plans to cover 13 events across 11 districts, confirmed AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak on Thursday.
Kejriwal's campaign trail will touch various key constituencies, including Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh, and Ballabhgarh. This comes after his resignation as Delhi's Chief Minister last week, following his release from Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case. His comprehensive campaign schedule will be disclosed later, Pathak added.
With Haryana going to polls on October 5, AAP is contesting all 90 seats independently after failed seat-share negotiations with the Congress. Pathak emphasized that AAP is fully prepared and aims for a regime change in Haryana, intending to implement Kejriwal's proven governance model in the state.
