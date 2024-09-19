Congress MP Highlights Contradictions in 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
Congress MP Manish Tewari criticizes the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative as politically motivated and constitutionally flawed. He argues it contradicts India's federal structure and raises concerns about state government consultations. Other political leaders also voice their opposition, questioning the BJP's motives.
- Country:
- India
A day after the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Congress MP Manish Tewari criticized it on Thursday as being more 'political' than 'constitutional,' laden with contradictions, and unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny.
Addressing India's federal structure, Tewari argued that the initiative represents a 'thesis of centralism' and is contrary to the concept of decentralization. He questioned whether states are willing to synchronize local, parliamentary, and legislative assembly elections.
Other political leaders, including AAP's Sanjay Singh and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, echoed these sentiments. They accused the BJP of using the proposal to undermine regional parties and evading accountability. The Cabinet's approval came after extensive consultations and a report compiled over 191 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
