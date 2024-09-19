Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election': Patil Criticizes Central Government Initiative

Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil accused the central government of planning to introduce a US-like presidential system through its 'one nation, one election' initiative. He questioned the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections, criticizing the idea as a move towards undermining India's democratic framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:19 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election': Patil Criticizes Central Government Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra NCP (SP) president, Jayant Patil, voiced strong objections on Thursday against the central government's 'one nation, one election' initiative, alleging it was a covert strategy to implement a US-like presidential system in India.

Patil posed questions on how the government plans to execute simultaneous national, state, and local body elections, given that Lok Sabha elections are currently conducted in multiple phases.

This opposition follows the central government's approval of a high-level panel's recommendations for phased, simultaneous elections. Various opposition parties have criticized the move as impractical and potentially harmful to India's democratic structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024