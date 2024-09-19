Controversy Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election': Patil Criticizes Central Government Initiative

The Maharashtra NCP (SP) president, Jayant Patil, voiced strong objections on Thursday against the central government's 'one nation, one election' initiative, alleging it was a covert strategy to implement a US-like presidential system in India.

Patil posed questions on how the government plans to execute simultaneous national, state, and local body elections, given that Lok Sabha elections are currently conducted in multiple phases.

This opposition follows the central government's approval of a high-level panel's recommendations for phased, simultaneous elections. Various opposition parties have criticized the move as impractical and potentially harmful to India's democratic structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)