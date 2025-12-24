India's Lok Sabha Embraces Multilingualism in Historic Move

In a groundbreaking development, the sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha has taken a monumental step in recognizing India's rich cultural diversity by using the simultaneous interpretation service for all 22 regional languages under Schedule Eight of the Indian Constitution. Announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in August 2025, this initiative has been widely celebrated in political and social circles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praised this endeavor on social media platforms, characterizing it as a significant advancement in honoring India's multilingual heritage. In his endorsement, Modi applauded Birla's leadership and commended parliamentarians for showcasing the country's vibrant linguistic landscape on the parliamentary floor.

This new service allows Members of Parliament to express themselves in their native languages, enhancing representation and aligning with India's constitutional vision of preserving linguistic heritage. A wide spectrum of political leaders has lauded the move as a milestone in inclusive governance, strengthening the democratic process by enabling clearer and more effective debates.

Amid growing acknowledgment of the relevance of regional languages, this initiative positions India as a global example of diversity as a formidable asset rather than a challenge. The Lok Sabha's adoption of multilingual communication underscores the nation's commitment to fostering an environment where every language, and thereby community, has a voice within the democratic discourse.

