Left Menu

Arab-American and Muslim Voters Shift Support Amid Gaza Conflict, Impacting Harris in Key States

Arab-American and Muslim voters, discontented with U.S. support for Israel's Gaza offensive, are backing third-party candidate Jill Stein over Democrat Kamala Harris in pivotal states. This shift could influence the outcome in battleground states crucial to the upcoming Nov. 5 presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:34 IST
Arab-American and Muslim Voters Shift Support Amid Gaza Conflict, Impacting Harris in Key States
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)

Arab-American and Muslim voters, disillusioned by U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza, are gravitating towards third-party candidate Jill Stein instead of Democrat Kamala Harris. This trend poses a significant challenge to Harris in battleground states essential for the Nov. 5 election.

A recent Council on American-Islamic Relations poll revealed striking shifts in voter support. In Michigan, for example, 40% of Muslim voters now back the Green Party's Stein, whereas Harris trails at just 12%. This change is also evident in Arizona and Wisconsin, states where Stein leads Harris among Muslim voters.

Nationwide, Muslim voter support for Democrats has waned, attributed to dissatisfaction with U.S. policy on Gaza. Harris has called for a two-state solution and an end to the Israel-Gaza war, but her campaign has resisted demands to halt U.S. arms shipments to Israel, prompting some voters to seek alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024