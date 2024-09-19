Arab-American and Muslim Voters Shift Support Amid Gaza Conflict, Impacting Harris in Key States

Arab-American and Muslim voters, disillusioned by U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza, are gravitating towards third-party candidate Jill Stein instead of Democrat Kamala Harris. This trend poses a significant challenge to Harris in battleground states essential for the Nov. 5 election.

A recent Council on American-Islamic Relations poll revealed striking shifts in voter support. In Michigan, for example, 40% of Muslim voters now back the Green Party's Stein, whereas Harris trails at just 12%. This change is also evident in Arizona and Wisconsin, states where Stein leads Harris among Muslim voters.

Nationwide, Muslim voter support for Democrats has waned, attributed to dissatisfaction with U.S. policy on Gaza. Harris has called for a two-state solution and an end to the Israel-Gaza war, but her campaign has resisted demands to halt U.S. arms shipments to Israel, prompting some voters to seek alternatives.

