Netanyahu's Former Aide Unveils Explosive Claims Amid Gaza Conflict

Eli Feldstein, a former spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has accused the Israeli leader of trying to evade responsibility for a security breach following a deadly Hamas attack in October 2023. Feldstein's allegations, made during an interview with Israel's Kan news, have stirred further controversy amid his own legal troubles.

In a stunning revelation, Eli Feldstein, a former spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed during an interview with Israel's Kan news that Netanyahu sought to sidestep responsibility after a significant security failure in October 2023. The accusations come amid ongoing legal issues Feldstein faces, including charges of leaking classified information.

Critics have long accused Netanyahu of denying accountability after the devastating Hamas attack claimed over 1,200 Israeli lives and led to a bloody conflict in Gaza, causing thousands of Palestinian casualties. Feldstein described Netanyahu as appearing 'panicked' and allegedly instructed him to control media narratives surrounding the Prime Minister's responsibility.

Netanyahu's office has dismissed Feldstein's allegations as false, attributing them to personal motives amid Feldstein's own legal battles, including involvement in the 'Qatargate' scandal. These claims add a layer of intrigue to an already complex geopolitical situation, painting a controversial picture of leadership during crisis.

