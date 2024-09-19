Controversy Erupts Over Non-Citizen Voting Claims Ahead of Presidential Election

Donald Trump and his Republican allies are intensifying unsubstantiated claims that the U.S. presidential election could be manipulated by widespread voting by non-citizens. This campaign has resulted in at least eight lawsuits in four battleground states, which Democrats argue are meant to sow distrust in the electoral system.

The Trump camp defends its actions as measures to protect election integrity. However, these claims offer scant evidence, as independent studies reveal that non-citizen voting is too rare to influence election outcomes. Legal experts suggest that Trump's tactics are part of a narrative to contest unfavorable election results.

The implications of these lawsuits extend to potential challenges in key states like Arizona and Pennsylvania. Critics argue that the lawsuits are part of a broader public relations strategy designed to undermine confidence in elections and lay the groundwork for contesting results, should Trump lose. Meanwhile, the Republican base remains divided, as some see the efforts as necessary for safeguarding democracy, while others dismiss them as baseless and inflammatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)