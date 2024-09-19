Left Menu

BJP Fires Back at Congress Over Alleged Alignment with Pakistan on Article 370

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress party, accusing it of aligning with Pakistan regarding Article 370 restoration in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah claimed that Congress's actions, including demands for proof of airstrikes, align with anti-India sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:33 IST
BJP Fires Back at Congress Over Alleged Alignment with Pakistan on Article 370
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's claims about the Congress-National Conference alliance and the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated on Thursday that Congress is mirroring Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Sirsa questioned Congress's and the Gandhi family's connections with China and Pakistan, adding, "Pakistan's alignment with Congress and NC is evident. Congress is clearly following Jinnah's ideology to disintegrate Jammu and Kashmir. The public will hold Rahul Gandhi and Congress accountable," Sirsa commented.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also weighed in, asserting that Congress and Pakistan share the same intentions and agenda. In a post on the social media platform X, Shah wrote, "The statement by Pakistan's Defence Minister about Congress and JKNC's stance on Article 370 and 35A exposes Congress once again. This proves that Congress and Pakistan's goals align. Rahul Gandhi has consistently sided with anti-India forces, hurting national sentiments."

Shah cited incidents like Congress demanding proof of airstrikes and surgical strikes, accusing Rahul Gandhi of endorsing "every anti-India force" for years. He emphasized that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, neither Article 370 nor terrorism will return to Kashmir.

During an interview on Geo News with senior journalist Hamid Mir on the show 'Capital Talk,' Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif was asked if Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance were united on restoring Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Asif confirmed, "Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same," he said.

Asif further suggested that if the NC-Congress alliance gains power in Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 could be reinstated. He remarked, "I believe there's a possibility. The National Conference and Congress are significantly influential there. The valley's population is strongly motivated on this issue, and it appears possible that the National Conference will regain power, making the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's status an election issue," Asif told Geo News. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024