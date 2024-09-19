BJP Fires Back at Congress Over Alleged Alignment with Pakistan on Article 370

Reacting to Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's claims about the Congress-National Conference alliance and the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated on Thursday that Congress is mirroring Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Sirsa questioned Congress's and the Gandhi family's connections with China and Pakistan, adding, "Pakistan's alignment with Congress and NC is evident. Congress is clearly following Jinnah's ideology to disintegrate Jammu and Kashmir. The public will hold Rahul Gandhi and Congress accountable," Sirsa commented.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also weighed in, asserting that Congress and Pakistan share the same intentions and agenda. In a post on the social media platform X, Shah wrote, "The statement by Pakistan's Defence Minister about Congress and JKNC's stance on Article 370 and 35A exposes Congress once again. This proves that Congress and Pakistan's goals align. Rahul Gandhi has consistently sided with anti-India forces, hurting national sentiments."

Shah cited incidents like Congress demanding proof of airstrikes and surgical strikes, accusing Rahul Gandhi of endorsing "every anti-India force" for years. He emphasized that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, neither Article 370 nor terrorism will return to Kashmir.

During an interview on Geo News with senior journalist Hamid Mir on the show 'Capital Talk,' Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif was asked if Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance were united on restoring Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Asif confirmed, "Absolutely. Even our demand is also the same," he said.

Asif further suggested that if the NC-Congress alliance gains power in Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 could be reinstated. He remarked, "I believe there's a possibility. The National Conference and Congress are significantly influential there. The valley's population is strongly motivated on this issue, and it appears possible that the National Conference will regain power, making the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's status an election issue," Asif told Geo News. (ANI)

