South Sudan Postpones Elections Again, Drawing Criticism from International Peace Guarantors

International guarantors of South Sudan's peace process expressed disappointment after the country's transitional government postponed elections scheduled for December. The move highlights the government's failure to implement a 2018 peace plan.

President Salva Kiir announced the two-year extension and election delay, following a previous postponement in 2022. South Sudan has been in a formal peace since the 2018 agreement ended a severe conflict, but tensions remain.

Guarantors including Britain, the USA, Norway, and the EU criticized the decision, emphasizing that it undermines promises made in 2022. They urged South Sudan's leaders to urgently create conditions for elections. Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro assured that the country will avoid another war.

