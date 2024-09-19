Left Menu

South Sudan Postpones Elections Again, Drawing Criticism from International Peace Guarantors

International guarantors, including the USA, EU, and UN, expressed disappointment after South Sudan's transitional government delayed elections initially set for December. The postponement, announced by President Salva Kiir, extends the transitional period by two years, reflecting the government's failure to implement a 2018 peace agreement. The international community stresses the urgency of electoral reforms to ensure peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:57 IST
South Sudan Postpones Elections Again, Drawing Criticism from International Peace Guarantors

International guarantors of South Sudan's peace process expressed disappointment after the country's transitional government postponed elections scheduled for December. The move highlights the government's failure to implement a 2018 peace plan.

President Salva Kiir announced the two-year extension and election delay, following a previous postponement in 2022. South Sudan has been in a formal peace since the 2018 agreement ended a severe conflict, but tensions remain.

Guarantors including Britain, the USA, Norway, and the EU criticized the decision, emphasizing that it undermines promises made in 2022. They urged South Sudan's leaders to urgently create conditions for elections. Cabinet Affairs Minister Martin Elia Lomuro assured that the country will avoid another war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024