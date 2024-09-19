US Domestic News: From Weinstein's Plea to Election Lawsuits

In recent US domestic news, Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge, just months after his prior sex crimes conviction was overturned. The 72-year-old made his plea in Manhattan's state court while recovering from emergency heart surgery.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have filed multiple lawsuits claiming that the potential voting by non-citizens could skew the upcoming presidential election. These baseless claims, democracy advocates argue, are meant to sow distrust in the electoral process.

Additionally, recent polls show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, with Harris trailing behind in some battleground states due to a shift in support among Muslim voters to third-party candidate Jill Stein. The political landscape remains dynamic as candidates ramp up efforts to secure votes before the Nov. 5 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)