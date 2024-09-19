US Domestic News: From Weinstein's Plea to Election Lawsuits
This summary provides key highlights of recent US domestic news, including Harvey Weinstein's plea to a new sexual assault charge, election-related lawsuits by Donald Trump and allies, polling results for the upcoming presidential election, shifts in voter demographics, and various political activities leading up to the election.
In recent US domestic news, Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge, just months after his prior sex crimes conviction was overturned. The 72-year-old made his plea in Manhattan's state court while recovering from emergency heart surgery.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have filed multiple lawsuits claiming that the potential voting by non-citizens could skew the upcoming presidential election. These baseless claims, democracy advocates argue, are meant to sow distrust in the electoral process.
Additionally, recent polls show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, with Harris trailing behind in some battleground states due to a shift in support among Muslim voters to third-party candidate Jill Stein. The political landscape remains dynamic as candidates ramp up efforts to secure votes before the Nov. 5 election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: The High-Stakes Debate Showdown
Historic Showdown: Kamala Harris Prepares for Debate Against Donald Trump
Judge delays Donald Trump's sentencing in hush money case until after the November presidential election, reports AP.
US: Kamala Harris' campaign raises USD 361 million in August; thrice more than Donald Trump
The White Stripes Sue Donald Trump for Unauthorized Use of 'Seven Nation Army'