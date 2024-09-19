Rajasthan's BJP Government Vows Determined Development Amid Political Clashes

In a sharp rebuke to the previous Congress government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday condemned their alleged negligence in public engagement, highlighting that they spent days in hotels instead of reaching out to the state's people. Sharma emphasized that BJP ministers adhere to a structured weekly schedule, including time at the secretariat, statewide visits, and constituency engagements.

On Wednesday, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra criticized the BJP, accusing them of failing in governance over the past nine months and misleading the public. In response, Sharma dismissed these claims, drawing attention to the Congress leaders' past hotel confinements while asserting that BJP ministers are actively touring and engaging with the populace.

Speaking at the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign in Chittorgarh, Sharma reiterated that his government would fulfill all promises made in the 'Sankalp Patra'. He affirmed the state's commitment to the welfare of eight crore residents, outlining plans to reinforce the power infrastructure by 2027 to ensure daytime electricity for farmers. Highlighting environmental efforts, he announced that over seven crore saplings have been planted under 'Hariyalo Rajasthan', setting a record with two crore planted in a single day.

(With inputs from agencies.)