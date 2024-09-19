Hezbollah Leader Condemns Israel's 'Red Line' Crossing in Lebanon Bombing

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned a mass bombing attack on the group's communications devices in Lebanon as a severe blow, asserting it crossed a 'red line' set by Israel. He vowed that Hezbollah would persist with its strikes in northern Israel.

As Nasrallah addressed the public in a televised speech from an undisclosed location, new attacks were exchanged between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. Israeli warplanes flew low over Beirut, causing panic among residents. The rising skirmishes have heightened fears of the conflict escalating into an all-out war.

The recent bombings, described by Nasrallah as a culmination of a months-long Israeli operation, have killed at least 37 people and injured 3,000 others. The blasts have caused severe disruptions to Hezbollah's internal communications and spread anxiety across Lebanon, where authorities are now cracking down on suspicious devices. Israeli leaders have indicated a potential escalation in their military operation against Hezbollah, and the situation remains tense.

