N Chandrababu Naidu Backs Simultaneous Polls Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday backed the Union Cabinet's decision to accept a high-level committee's recommendations for simultaneous polls.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted the committee's suggestions led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

'We (TDP) are welcoming that (simultaneous polls). From the beginning we wanted to have One Nation One Election,' Naidu said, indicating that the remaining time could instead be focused on administration, development, and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)