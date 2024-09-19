Sachin Pilot Confident in Congress' Electoral Success in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress National Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has shown confidence in the upcoming elections, highlighting the energetic support of party workers as a sign that Congress will secure a majority. Pilot noted the widespread backing for Congress across the region, signaling a desire for change.

Speaking to reporters in Rajouri during his campaign, Pilot lashed out at BJP's strategy which he said aims to divide the voters. He asserted that these divisive tactics would fail and expressed strong confidence in the Congress' victory and majority in the government. He reaffirmed Congress' commitment to restoring Jammu and Kashmir to statehood.

Pilot criticized BJP for its negative political strategies and urged voters to reject BJP's fear-mongering. He emphasized that voters are tired of BJP's broken promises and divisive politics. During his electoral tour in various assembly constituencies, he witnessed a growing rejection of BJP's tactics and rallied support for a Congress-led future.

(With inputs from agencies.)