Left Menu

Arab American and Muslim Voters' Shift in Support Could Impact U.S. Election

A significant number of Arab American and Muslim voters, disillusioned by U.S. support for Israel's offensive in Gaza, are shifting their allegiance from Democrat Kamala Harris to third-party candidate Jill Stein. This change could affect the outcome in key battleground states ahead of the November election. Polls show Harris trailing among Muslim voters in multiple states, despite her efforts to gain support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:38 IST
Arab American and Muslim Voters' Shift in Support Could Impact U.S. Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A growing number of Arab American and Muslim voters are turning away from Democrat Kamala Harris in favor of third-party candidate Jill Stein, potentially impacting key battleground states in the upcoming election.

A poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations revealed that 40% of Muslim voters in Michigan favor Stein, leaving Harris trailing at 12%.

The shift comes amid dissatisfaction with U.S. support for Israel's Gaza offensive. Harris has tried to address these concerns, but many voters remain unconvinced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024