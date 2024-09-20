Arab American and Muslim Voters' Shift in Support Could Impact U.S. Election

A growing number of Arab American and Muslim voters are turning away from Democrat Kamala Harris in favor of third-party candidate Jill Stein, potentially impacting key battleground states in the upcoming election.

A poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations revealed that 40% of Muslim voters in Michigan favor Stein, leaving Harris trailing at 12%.

The shift comes amid dissatisfaction with U.S. support for Israel's Gaza offensive. Harris has tried to address these concerns, but many voters remain unconvinced.

(With inputs from agencies.)