Arab American and Muslim Voters' Shift in Support Could Impact U.S. Election
A significant number of Arab American and Muslim voters, disillusioned by U.S. support for Israel's offensive in Gaza, are shifting their allegiance from Democrat Kamala Harris to third-party candidate Jill Stein. This change could affect the outcome in key battleground states ahead of the November election. Polls show Harris trailing among Muslim voters in multiple states, despite her efforts to gain support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 00:38 IST
A poll by the Council on American-Islamic Relations revealed that 40% of Muslim voters in Michigan favor Stein, leaving Harris trailing at 12%.
The shift comes amid dissatisfaction with U.S. support for Israel's Gaza offensive. Harris has tried to address these concerns, but many voters remain unconvinced.
