Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point, labeling the move as politically motivated. His comments came on Thursday, following the Fed's announcement, and raised concerns about the central bank's independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 06:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 06:00 IST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday, denouncing its decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point.
Trump labeled the move a 'political move,' raising questions about the motivations and independence of the central bank.
The announcement of the rate cut has sparked widespread debate and concern regarding the Fed's actions and their implications.

