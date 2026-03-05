BJP's Reddy Praises Resilient Indian Economy Amidst West Asia Turmoil

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Thursday praised the resilience of the Indian economy, emphasizing its stability in the face of global market turbulence instigated by the conflict in West Asia. Reddy highlighted that India stands out as a nation maintaining stock market and essential commodity price stability, including fuel.

The Middle East crisis, triggered by a war involving Israel, the United States, and Iran, has caused widespread market distress. Reddy pointed out that despite these challenges, India's economic indicators reflect robust strength. The conflict has now intensified into its sixth day following the US and Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

In Iran, state media reported preparations for Supreme Leader Khamenei's body placement at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, a venue for significant state-religious gatherings. The ceremony, part of a three-day farewell, is expected to attract thousands of mourners. Amidst tensions, Iran has threatened to target Israel's Dimona nuclear site, following defensive postures by both Israel and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)