Bank of Japan Maintains Interest Rates and Confirms Moderate Recovery
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rates unchanged at 0.25%, reinforcing its view of a moderate economic recovery. This decision was made unanimously, with Governor Kazuo Ueda scheduled to explain the rationale in a press conference. The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March and raised rates in July.
The Bank of Japan decided to keep interest rates steady at 0.25% on Friday, a move that aligns with its outlook for a moderate recovery in the economy. The decision was made unanimously by the central bank's board members.
In a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will elaborate on the factors that led to maintaining the current rate. The BOJ had previously ended negative interest rates in March and hiked the short-term policy rate to 0.25% in July, attributing the change to increased chances of achieving a sustainable 2% inflation target.
The move was widely anticipated by analysts and economists, who closely monitor BOJ's policies for insights into Japan's economic trajectory. The central bank's cautious optimism reflects a broader trend of careful economic management amid global uncertainties.
