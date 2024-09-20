Kamala Harris Issues Blunt Warning on Home Intrusion
Vice President Kamala Harris made a forceful statement about personal safety, warning potential intruders they would be shot if they broke into her home. She shared this in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, amidst heightened political violence concerns as the presidential election approaches.
Vice President Kamala Harris issued a stark warning to potential home intruders on Thursday, stating, 'If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot.' The comment was made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, attended by a live studio audience, as the discussion veered into the territory of gun laws.
Harris, who receives protection from the U.S. Secret Service, acknowledged her remark's controversial nature, adding, 'I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later,' with a laugh. The statement comes during a period of heightened political violence concerns, following a second potential assassination plot against her presidential race opponent, Republican Donald Trump.
While Trump advocates for minimal restrictions on arms and ammunition, Harris supports an assault weapon ban, stricter background checks, and 'red flag' laws. She emphasized her support for the Second Amendment, which safeguards gun ownership rights, while noting her handgun for personal safety, kept in a secure location at her California residence.
Harris, also a former career prosecutor and gun owner, highlighted her stance on gun control in past debates and campaigns, aiming to appeal to more conservative voters. Pew Research indicates that one-third of Americans own guns, with a significant portion supporting stricter gun laws to prevent access by mentally ill individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
