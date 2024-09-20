Left Menu

Kamala Harris Issues Blunt Warning on Home Intrusion

Vice President Kamala Harris made a forceful statement about personal safety, warning potential intruders they would be shot if they broke into her home. She shared this in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, amidst heightened political violence concerns as the presidential election approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 08:37 IST
Kamala Harris Issues Blunt Warning on Home Intrusion
Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a stark warning to potential home intruders on Thursday, stating, 'If somebody breaks in my house, they're getting shot.' The comment was made during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, attended by a live studio audience, as the discussion veered into the territory of gun laws.

Harris, who receives protection from the U.S. Secret Service, acknowledged her remark's controversial nature, adding, 'I probably should not have said that. But my staff will deal with that later,' with a laugh. The statement comes during a period of heightened political violence concerns, following a second potential assassination plot against her presidential race opponent, Republican Donald Trump.

While Trump advocates for minimal restrictions on arms and ammunition, Harris supports an assault weapon ban, stricter background checks, and 'red flag' laws. She emphasized her support for the Second Amendment, which safeguards gun ownership rights, while noting her handgun for personal safety, kept in a secure location at her California residence.

Harris, also a former career prosecutor and gun owner, highlighted her stance on gun control in past debates and campaigns, aiming to appeal to more conservative voters. Pew Research indicates that one-third of Americans own guns, with a significant portion supporting stricter gun laws to prevent access by mentally ill individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024