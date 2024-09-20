Left Menu

CM Dhami Rallies for BJP in Jammu & Kashmir, Promises Prosperity and Peace

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns in Basantpur, Jammu and Kashmir, for BJP candidate Darshan Singh. Dhami emphasizes the progress under PM Modi and criticizes opposition parties for promoting corruption and separatism. He underscores the importance of a double-engine government for continued development and prosperity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a fervent appeal to the public in Basantpur, Jammu & Kashmir, urging them to support BJP candidate Darshan Singh. Dhami highlighted the sacred nature of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and drew parallels with the temple-rich Basohli area.

'By voting for Darshan Singh and the lotus flower, we aim to establish a double-engine government to foster happiness, peace, and prosperity in Jammu,' CM Dhami proclaimed. He underscored the contrast between sincere candidates like Singh and those who seek votes without genuine commitment.

Dhami lauded India's transformation into a global power under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing advancements in health, infrastructure, and the economy. He called the abolition of Article 370 historic and detailed the ongoing development efforts, including Rs 8,000 crore for farmers, housing for over 2.71 lakh poor families, and free rations for 72 lakh people.

The Chief Minister emphasized that AIIMS and IIM establishments, the Shahpur Kandi Dam project, and youth employment schemes were crucial for regional development. He criticized opposition parties like Congress and PDP for their alleged corruption and separatism, stating that the public was aware of their tactics. Voters, he said, would reject divisive parties in favor of continued progress under BJP leadership.

Jammu and Kashmir's 90-member assembly elections are progressing in three phases, with voting on September 18, 25, and October 1, and counting slated for October 8.

