Trump Decries Antisemitism Amid Ally's Controversial Remarks

Former President Donald Trump decried antisemitism on Thursday, just hours after a CNN report exposed controversial comments made by his ally, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The report detailed Robinson's racial and sexual remarks online, along with his self-identification as a 'black NAZI.'

Despite the explosive revelations, Robinson vowed to continue his gubernatorial campaign, with Trump distancing his effort from Robinson while still calling North Carolina a pivotal battleground in the 2024 election. The Trump campaign insisted he is focused on reclaiming the White House and underscored North Carolina's critical role in that endeavor.

Trump's denunciation of antisemitism was clouded by Robinson's inflammatory remarks, including a 2012 comment favoring Adolf Hitler over U.S. leadership. Political analysts caution that Robinson's comments could jeopardize Trump's chances in North Carolina, a crucial state he needs to win.

(With inputs from agencies.)