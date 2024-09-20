Left Menu

Trump Decries Antisemitism Amid Ally's Controversial Remarks

Former President Donald Trump denounced antisemitism hours after a CNN report revealed controversial remarks by his ally, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The Trump campaign distanced itself from Robinson, while Trump emphasized the importance of North Carolina for his White House bid. Robinson vowed to stay in the governor's race despite the damaging allegations.

Updated: 20-09-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:42 IST
Trump Decries Antisemitism Amid Ally's Controversial Remarks
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump decried antisemitism on Thursday, just hours after a CNN report exposed controversial comments made by his ally, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson. The report detailed Robinson's racial and sexual remarks online, along with his self-identification as a 'black NAZI.'

Despite the explosive revelations, Robinson vowed to continue his gubernatorial campaign, with Trump distancing his effort from Robinson while still calling North Carolina a pivotal battleground in the 2024 election. The Trump campaign insisted he is focused on reclaiming the White House and underscored North Carolina's critical role in that endeavor.

Trump's denunciation of antisemitism was clouded by Robinson's inflammatory remarks, including a 2012 comment favoring Adolf Hitler over U.S. leadership. Political analysts caution that Robinson's comments could jeopardize Trump's chances in North Carolina, a crucial state he needs to win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

