Tirupati Laddu Controversy Sparks Political Feud

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced on Friday that he has spoken with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to seek a full report on the controversial Tirupati laddu issue.

Nadda mentioned that the central government would scrutinize the report and take appropriate actions accordingly.

The controversy erupted when Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus during the previous administration under Jagan Mohan Reddy. This led to a heated political battle, with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing Naidu of making these claims for political reasons. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulated a lab report to support Naidu's claims.

Speaking at a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda said, "I learned about the issue through social media. Today, I requested Chandrababu Naidu to send the complete report." He added, "Once we receive the report, it will be reviewed and necessary actions will be taken."

(With inputs from agencies.)