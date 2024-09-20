Left Menu

Tirupati Laddu Controversy Sparks Political Feud

Union Health Minister Nadda addressed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding allegations that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government. This has led to a political dispute, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of making false claims for political advantage. The Centre will investigate the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:30 IST
Tirupati Laddu Controversy Sparks Political Feud
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced on Friday that he has spoken with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to seek a full report on the controversial Tirupati laddu issue.

Nadda mentioned that the central government would scrutinize the report and take appropriate actions accordingly.

The controversy erupted when Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus during the previous administration under Jagan Mohan Reddy. This led to a heated political battle, with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing Naidu of making these claims for political reasons. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulated a lab report to support Naidu's claims.

Speaking at a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda said, "I learned about the issue through social media. Today, I requested Chandrababu Naidu to send the complete report." He added, "Once we receive the report, it will be reviewed and necessary actions will be taken."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024