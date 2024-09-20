Tirupati Laddu Controversy Sparks Political Feud
Union Health Minister Nadda addressed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu regarding allegations that animal fat was used in Tirupati laddus during the previous government. This has led to a political dispute, with the YSRCP accusing Naidu of making false claims for political advantage. The Centre will investigate the issue.
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda announced on Friday that he has spoken with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to seek a full report on the controversial Tirupati laddu issue.
Nadda mentioned that the central government would scrutinize the report and take appropriate actions accordingly.
The controversy erupted when Naidu alleged that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus during the previous administration under Jagan Mohan Reddy. This led to a heated political battle, with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing Naidu of making these claims for political reasons. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulated a lab report to support Naidu's claims.
Speaking at a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term, Nadda said, "I learned about the issue through social media. Today, I requested Chandrababu Naidu to send the complete report." He added, "Once we receive the report, it will be reviewed and necessary actions will be taken."
