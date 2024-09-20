Left Menu

Amit Shah Takes Aim at JMM-Led Jharkhand Government Over Infiltration and Corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of fostering rampant infiltration and corruption. He warned that unchecked illegal immigration could lead to demographic shifts and vowed the BJP would win the upcoming assembly elections. Shah also promised measures to curb corruption and protect tribal heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Giridih | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:21 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lambasted the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand, alleging it has been promoting 'rampant infiltration' in the state. Shah issued a stern warning, stating that if left unchecked, illegal immigrants could outnumber native populations in the state within 25-30 years.

The Home Minister also accused the unlawful entrants of eroding tribal culture and identity, promising to remove them from the region. Shah confidently declared that the BJP would secure a two-thirds majority in the imminent assembly elections.

Shah criticized the ruling JMM for 'injustice to tribals, Dalits, women, and others,' and claimed that corruption was at its highest in the state. He highlighted that during the UPA regime, Jharkhand received only Rs 84,000 crore over a decade, whereas PM Modi's administration allocated Rs 3.81 lakh crore. As part of their electoral campaign, BJP plans six 'Parivartan Yatras' covering 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments, featuring around 50 national and state-level leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

